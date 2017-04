WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- West Seneca police have arrested a 19 year-old man accused of having sexual intercourse with a 13 year-old last August.

Detectives arrested Morrison on an arrest warrant Thursday. He is charged with rape in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Morrison was arraigned and held at the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.