30 in 30: Michigan’s Taco Charlton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Taco Charlton may only have on true season as a starter under his belt but, he is confident.

“I am glad to see all the hard work pay off so people do recognize how good of a player I am and how good of a player I will be.”

And he has evey right to be. In 2016 Michigan switched to a four-man defensive line and Charlton was able to shine in a natural defensive end position. He led the wolverine with 9.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

“I have done a little bit of everything, my arsenal is wide.”

With a 6 foot 6 frame, Charlton has long arms. He says he has modeled his game after other big defensive ends.

“You got the Carlos Dunlaps and guys who use their leverage and use their long arms. I study them to see how I use my body.”

And while confident in his skills Taco is also humble. Waiting his turn til draft day.

“The mock drafts may say something but in my head I am an undrafted free agent. So I am going to continue to work hard.”