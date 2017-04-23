City doubles field fees for adult recreational sports leagues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Ken Cosby plays kickball at Delaware Park in the Spring. He’s not happy with the city’s decision to raise league fees from $100 to $200 to use the park.

“My team members, they’re wondering as to why and what the city in return is giving us,” Cosby told News 4.

“They don’t fix the diamonds, they don’t chalk the diamonds. They barely cut the lawns,” said Joe Trimper, who plays softball.

According to the City’s Deputy Parks Commissioner Andrew Rabb, the increase will help fund other parks activities, and make sure youth sports can remain free.

Rabb told News 4 the while the fee is doubling, it’s averaging out to $10 per player for the season. He said it’s the first time fees have been touched in more than two decades.

Mike Damico, a league organizer with Milesports, said of the 96 softball teams that registered last year, so far just 70 have. Of the 36 kickball teams that registered, so far there’s just 18.

Because of the fee increase, he’s having to charge players more.

“A lot of teams now have dropped because they don’t want to pay the additional money. It’s a little high for some of these teams, especially the independent teams,” Damico said.

He worries players will opt to play in the suburbs to avoid the fee hike.

Rabb told News 4 the city has put millions of dollars into the parks, and it was time to adjust the fees so the city can continue to do so.

He also noted the parks are more used now than ever before.

“The parks are more used more is cause we’re filling them. It’s not that they’re filling them. It’s our adult rec leagues that are filling the parks. Without us there wouldn’t be anybody here,” Damico said.

Rabb told us youth soccer is a big park-filler, and the city doesn’t charge for its field use. Increasing adult fees he said, will help assure it stays that way.

Damico has met with Councilmember Richard Fontana, who chairs the City’s Finance Committee.

He was invited to speak before the committee in May to further discuss his concerns.