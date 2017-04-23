Hiker rescued from Niagara Gorge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 56-year-old Ontario man was rescued from the Niagara Gorge Saturday evening following an injury which prevented him from hiking out on his own.

The injured hiker, a Brighton resident, had been hiking with family and friends near the Whirlpool Terminus of the Fisherman’s Trail when he suffered a fall and injured his leg.

According to the Niagara Parks Police Service, Niagara emergency responders descended into the gorge, located the male, and tended to his injury. The man was extracted from the gorge via Niagara Helicopter around 6:30 p.m. He was then transported to the hospital via ambulance for further examination and treatment.

The man’s leg injury is not life-threatening. His name is not being released.