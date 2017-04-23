Nextdoor app aids Dunkirk Police in arrest

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dunkirk Police arrested a 27-year-old man on an arrest warrant Friday evening after investigating social media tips about suspicious activity at a vacant E. Talcott Street house.

Angel M. Soto-Alvarez of Dunkirk, was also charged with false personation and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle.

Dunkirk Police were monitoring the house after receiving complaints from neighbors using the “Nextdoor” social media site that the department uses.

According to Dunkirk Police, officers came across Soto-Alvarez in the area around 5:45 p.m. and he gave officers a false name and date of birth several times. Officers determined Soto-Alverez’s identity after further investigation and found that he had an active warrant for his arrest for a violation of his conditional release.

Soto-Alvarez was taken into custody and transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters. Officers located several hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia on Soto-Alvarez while booking him.