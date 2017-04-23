Residents invited to weigh in on Canalside experience

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canalside’s new management group is looking for input from Western New Yorkers about their Canalside experience.

Canalside Management Group (CMG) has created the Canalside Community Survey, which can be taken confidentially online at www.CanalsideResearch.com.

The survey consists of 25 questions, covering topics such as concerts, dining options, water sports, and activities offered. It takes five minutes to complete.

.“We know there are many aspects of Canalside that our community loves- still, we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement and growth,” Matt LaSota, Canalside’s general manager said.  “Instead of considering these questions on our own, we are looking to the community for input.”

CMG  will consider survey results when developing programming, schedules, and events for Canalside, a press release from the company stated. Survey participants will also have the option to opt-in to be considered for future public research opportunities.

The survey will be available online until May 5.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s