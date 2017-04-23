Residents invited to weigh in on Canalside experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canalside’s new management group is looking for input from Western New Yorkers about their Canalside experience.

Canalside Management Group (CMG) has created the Canalside Community Survey, which can be taken confidentially online at www.CanalsideResearch.com.

The survey consists of 25 questions, covering topics such as concerts, dining options, water sports, and activities offered. It takes five minutes to complete.

.“We know there are many aspects of Canalside that our community loves- still, we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement and growth,” Matt LaSota, Canalside’s general manager said. “Instead of considering these questions on our own, we are looking to the community for input.”

CMG will consider survey results when developing programming, schedules, and events for Canalside, a press release from the company stated. Survey participants will also have the option to opt-in to be considered for future public research opportunities.

The survey will be available online until May 5.