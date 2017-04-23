Skydiver killed in accident in Orleans County

BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A skydiver from Rochester has died after falling into an orchard in Barre.

It happened at 7:23 p.m. Saturday at Pask Road near Pine Hill. He died at the scene, according to the Orleans County Coroner, Rocky Sidari.

Two skydivers with the Western New York Sky Diving Club flew out of Pine Hill Airport around 7:00 p.m. for a sport jump. Witnesses told Sheriff’s investigators the other skydiver began searching for the victim after safely landing. Investigators say the victim was an experienced instructor with over 700 civilian jumps.

Investigators say the victim was 30 years old but they have not yet released his name. The Federal Aviation Administration, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Orleans County Sheriff’s Office are working together to figure out what happened.