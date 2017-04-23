Teen summit scheduled May 6

The "I'm LIT (Living in Triumph) teen summit will be held May 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several Buffalo organizations will host a teen summit Saturday, May 6 to talk about anger, loss, and violence.

“I’m LIT (Living in Triumph)” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Health Science Charter School, 1140 Ellicott St.

Topics will include “Why am I so angry?”, “Stop the violence in 2017”, “Dealing with loss”, and “Loving and believing in yourself”.

The event is being held by No More Tears, a Buffalo-based group which helps families affected by violence, Buffalo Peacemakers, Buffalo United Front Inc., and the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. group.

Breakfast and lunch are included. Registration is free and can be made by calling 716-544-8330.

Following the teen summit will be a concert featuring local artists from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will also be held at the Health Science Charter School.

Admission is $7 presale or $10 at the door.

