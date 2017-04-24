23-year-old driver receives jail time for role in crash that seriously injured friend

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  Joslyn Miller, 23, will be spending the next 6 months behind bars and the next few years on probation after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

The young woman from Buffalo was behind the wheel on the morning of April 15, 2016 when the car she was driving crashed into a parked car, seriously injuring Shaun William, 22.

“I remember asking her if she was drinking,” said Williams whospoke in court, saying the crash changed her life forever.

 

Miller had been drinking that night according to police.  Her BAC was almost three times over the legal limit.

Miller pleaded guilty to first degree vehicular assault and was sentenced to serve six months in jail and five years on probation.

She has 30 days to appeal.

