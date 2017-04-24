70-year-old missing from Niagara Falls rehab facility

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say that a 70-year-old man is missing from the Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Bruce Humphrey is a white man with a medium build standing at 5’10” and weighing 180 lbs. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Humphrey has not been seen since he was given his medication at 5 p.m. on Sunday. A police report says that during the afternoon, Humphrey told his daughter, who works at the facility, that he was going to dinner at Fortuna’s Restaurant with the woman’s mother.

The daughter believes Humphrey went home to her mother’s apartment at Wrobel Towers following dinner, according to the police report. Police were not able to locate a room for the mother there.

If either the rehab facility or Humphrey’s daughter sees him, they will contact police.

