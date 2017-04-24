Attica man accused of damaging truck following dispute with driver

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Attica man, involved in what he says was a longstanding dispute with someone else, is facing charges.

Last week, Attica police say that a Walton Milk Hauling Inc. truck was damaged while it was parked at an apartment building on Lincoln Ave. in the village.

The truck’s operator said damage was done to several airlines, the wiring harness, brake lines and an air bag. Damage was estimated at $1,800.

Police investigated the incident and subsequently arrested an apartment resident.

Nathan Burry, 20, told police he had a dispute with the truck driver. He was charged with criminal mischief, criminal tampering and reckless endangerment to property.

After the arrest, Burry was arraigned in Attica Village Court and released to the Wyoming County Department of Probation and Correctional Alternatives. He will be back in court on June 12.