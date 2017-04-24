Batavia woman charged with bringing needle into jail

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Batavia woman was charged with promoting prison contraband Friday afternoon after Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies report that she tried to introduce a hypodermic needle filled with Suboxone into the jail.

Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 34, of Jackson Street, was charged with first degree promotion of prison contraband, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

According to Genesee County Sheriff’s reports, Hicks was brought to the jail on an unrelated City of Batavia charge on Friday and the needle was uncovered during a search of her property.

She was arraigned and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond bail.

She’s scheduled to appear in City of Batavia Court 1:30 p.m. Monday.

