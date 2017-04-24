Bills opt not to match offer sheet for free agent Gillislee

The Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have not matched the contract offer tendered by the New England Patriots to restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee.

The team announced the decision Monday, making official the offer sheet Gillislee signed. Terms were not disclosed, but a person with direct knowledge of the tender offer told The Associated Press last week that it is a two-year, $6.4 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being made public.

As a result of not matching the Patriots’ offer, the Bills receive New England’s fifth-round selection, 163rd overall, in this week’s draft as compensation.

Gillislee has been a valuable backup in his past two seasons in Buffalo. He had 577 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns.

Gillislee’s addition increases the likelihood unrestricted free agent LeGarrette Blount won’t be re-signed after leading New England in rushing last season. The Patriots now have six running backs under contract.

 

