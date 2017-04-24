Birthday celebration turns into vacation from hell



WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tanya and Ron Haynes were all set to celebrate Tanya’s 60th birthday in the Caribbean, but it suddenly turned into the vacation from hell, facing airplane troubles coming and going.

The birthday trip to the Dominican Republic seemed as if it would not even get off the ground, when the couple arrived at the Buffalo airport, on April 8. The charter plane was out of service, but the replacement plane was too small to hold everyone booked on the flight.

Tanya said she and Ron were given two choices, by the charter company, “They said that I could either cancel my trip, or take a bus to Toronto and take a flight out of Toronto. That was not an option. Why not? My husband was not allowed in the country.”

Ron is not allowed in Canada, according to Tanya, because of his driving record. But the West Falls grandmother said the charter bus driver assured the couple they would be okay going through Canadian customs to get to the Toronto airport.

Turns out, the bus driver was wrong, said Tanya, “We got to the Peace Bridge and we all had to go through Customs, and they turned us away.” The Haynes were removed and the charter bus continued on to Toronto. Tanya and Ron had to call a friend to pick them up at the Peace Bridge.

Eventually the pair would get to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, but they missed their first day. They were determined to make the best of the rest of their time on the Caribbean Island.

Then it was time to head back home, and more troubles, “I didn’t even dream it could happen again. When we got to the airport, the same thing–there was something wrong with the plane, and they told us we would be delayed. Some people had to stay overnight, and take a different plane the next day.”

The Haynes have received two $15 vouchers for the their troubles–the first, at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, they couldn’t even use because it was only good for one day. The second was for Wendy’s fast food, “Yes, and I don’t eat Wendy’s. I am dieting, so it was not too useful to me,” said Haynes.

The Haynes claim they paid for two days at the hotel they did not get to use, private transportation, specific seats on their flights that did not happen, and now they just want to be reimbursed for their losses.

The travel agency and charter company are just receiving copies of the complaints from the Haynes and other customers, and say they are looking into resolving their grievances.