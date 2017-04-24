Driver hits State Police car on the 290

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State Police trooper and another driver were both taken to ECMC to be checked out after a late night crash on the 290.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday between the Elmwood and Colvin Avenue exits, causing the east bound lanes of the highway to be closed for a time.

A State Police spokesperson confirms a trooper was parked in the median when a driver heading east on the Youngman went off the road, sideswiping the State Police vehicle.

Both the trooper and the driver are expected to be okay after the crash. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

State Police say the driver who went off the road does not face criminal charges at this time.

All lanes of the 290 were reopened in time for the morning commute Monday.