Former NU hockey player sentenced to life in prison

BATH, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – The former Elmira Jackals and Niagara University hockey player, convicted in the brutal murder for hire plot of his wife, learned his fate Monday.

Thomas Clayton was sentenced in Steuben County Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week, Clayton’s defense team tried to get his conviction overturned. It was a final attempt for a retrial before his sentencing. That motion for a retrial was denied by a judge.

Clayton was convicted in February of hiring another man, Michael Beard of Elmira, to kill his wife Kelley Stage Clayton.

