Former NU hockey player sentenced to life in prison

Zach Wheeler Published:
Thomas Clayton

BATH, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – The former Elmira Jackals and Niagara University hockey player, convicted in the brutal murder for hire plot of his wife, learned his fate Monday.

Thomas Clayton was sentenced in Steuben County Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week, Clayton’s defense team tried to get his conviction overturned. It was a final attempt for a retrial before his sentencing. That motion for a retrial was denied by a judge.

Clayton was convicted in February of hiring another man, Michael Beard of Elmira, to kill his wife Kelley Stage Clayton.

This story was originally published by WETM, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s