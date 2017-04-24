Frito-Lay recalls chips due to possible Salmonella

PLANO, Texas (WIVB) — You may want to double check your pantry the next time you reach for a snack. That’s because Frito-Lay is recalling two potato chip products for possible Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall includes jalapeño-flavored Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and its jalapeño-flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked version.

The bags affected are marked with a “guaranteed fresh date” of July 4 or earlier.

Frito-Lay says the seasoning used for the products may contain tainted jalapeño powder.