Man admits guilt in fire that caused millions of dollars in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted arson related to an incident that caused millions of dollars in damage last month.

Jonathan Jimenez, 29, broke into a Lafayette Ave. apartment within a complex containing 36 units on March 11 at 1 a.m.

While there, Jimenez lit clothes on fire in two different closets. As the fire quickly grew, he fled from the building.

Although other apartment residents were able to escape unharmed, the fire still caused significant damage.

When sentenced on May 30, Jimenez could receive up to 15 years in state prison.