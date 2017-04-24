“Move Over” enforcement campaign scheduled for this week

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local and state officials will spend the week of April 24 to 28 reminding motorists to slow down and move over while approaching law enforcement vehicles, emergency responders, tow trucks and construction vehicles that are pulled over to the side of the road.

Message signs along New York State’s Thruway system will display messages reminding drivers about the state’s Move Over law all week. The effort will culminate Friday when Thurway Authority staff, state troopers, and tow truck operators will hand out flyers and engage travelers in conversation at Thruway service areas throughout the state.

In Western New York, the service areas participating in the campaign are Clarence 1-90 Westbound between exit 48A (Pembroke) and 49 (Depew Rt. 78), and Angola I-90 eastbound and westbound between exits 57A (Eden-Angola) and exit 58 (Silver Creek- Rte. 438).

As part of the campaign, New York State Thruway Police will conduct a Move Over enforcement detail on the Thruway.

New York’s Move Over law was enacted in 2011 and requires motorists to drive with care, slow down, and safely move over when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s