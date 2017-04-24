“Move Over” enforcement campaign scheduled for this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local and state officials will spend the week of April 24 to 28 reminding motorists to slow down and move over while approaching law enforcement vehicles, emergency responders, tow trucks and construction vehicles that are pulled over to the side of the road.

Message signs along New York State’s Thruway system will display messages reminding drivers about the state’s Move Over law all week. The effort will culminate Friday when Thurway Authority staff, state troopers, and tow truck operators will hand out flyers and engage travelers in conversation at Thruway service areas throughout the state.

In Western New York, the service areas participating in the campaign are Clarence 1-90 Westbound between exit 48A (Pembroke) and 49 (Depew Rt. 78), and Angola I-90 eastbound and westbound between exits 57A (Eden-Angola) and exit 58 (Silver Creek- Rte. 438).

As part of the campaign, New York State Thruway Police will conduct a Move Over enforcement detail on the Thruway.

New York’s Move Over law was enacted in 2011 and requires motorists to drive with care, slow down, and safely move over when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.