Neighborhood Health Center opens fourth location

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) – The largest federally qualified health center in Erie County is expanding.

Neighborhood Health Center opened its fourth Western New York location in Blasdell last week at 4233 Lake Ave. The new facility offers a variety of primary care services for people of all income levels, including adult, pediatric, and women’s health.

Neighborhood Health Center’s Western New York locations currently serve 30,000 people in 45 languages. NHC has been serving the Western New York area for the past 30 years.

The other WNY Neighborhood Health Centers are located at 300 Niagara St., Buffalo, 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, and 3674 Commerce Place, Hamburg.

Neighborhood Health Center officials said that they plan on offering behavioral health, nutrition, podiatry and dentistry services later this year.