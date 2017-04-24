NY lawmakers debate alcoholic beverages in movie theaters

The Associated Press Published:
Beer
FILE - In this June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York, legislators are again set to debate whether alcoholic beverages should be served in movie theaters, after previous attempts at formal legislation fell apart during state budget negotiations. The Times Union reports that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo first introduced the law that would allow alcoholic beverages to be sold to patrons of legal age with tickets for films rated PG-13, R or NC-17.

State law currently permits theaters with licensed restaurants attached to them to serve alcoholic beverages, but Joe Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas, says this applies to fewer than 10 theaters statewide.

Alcohol sales have become popular among some theaters trying to boost attendance.

The Motion Picture Association of America reports that admissions sales nationwide have remained relatively flat in recent years.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s