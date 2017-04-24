NY troopers help woman give birth in vehicle on Thruway

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two New York state troopers have teamed up to help deliver a woman’s baby in a vehicle on the side of a highway after she couldn’t make it to a hospital.

State police say the troopers responded early Saturday morning to a report of a disabled vehicle on an Interstate 90 ramp near Albany.

They say 25-year-old Kristi Koppenhafer, of Gloversville, started giving birth in the vehicle while her husband was driving her to the hospital. The two troopers helped the man assist his wife with the birth of a healthy girl as the vehicle was parked on the highway shoulder.

An ambulance crew arrived soon after and took the mother and baby to a hospital, where troopers say both are reported to be in good health.

