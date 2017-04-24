Observant parent alerts school to social media threat

Related Coverage School: Officials investigate threat posted by Grand Island student on Snapchat

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Just before 7 a.m. Monday, Grand Island Central School’s Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham received a concerning call.

A parent discovered a threatening message via Snapchat; their child, who is a student at district, showed them the message sent by another student.

“The student made a threat toward the school,” Dr. Graham told News 4.

The boy law enforcement said sent the message attends the Veronica E. Connor Middle School.

“I’m so grateful for that parent who communicated that to us, and that allowed us to act very, very swiftly,” Graham said.

There is no active threat against the school, staff, or students.

Graham told News 4 the threat was made at the boy’s home, not on school property.

This is the first time a threat like this has occurred since Graham took the position in July.

“Myself and the middle school principal went directly to the sheriff’s department and from there we went directly to the student’s home.”

Once law enforcement deemed the situation safe, students were allowed off the bus and classes carried on as normal.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, which will be turned over to family court.

“There are so many apps and so many ways for students to use to communicate with their friends. It’s also vitally important that parents are aware of those tools and that they have a open dialogue with their children,” Graham said.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the boy’s parents are cooperating with them. They wouldn’t comment on specific charges the youth is facing.

Middle School students often use their smart phones in class for educational purposes, Dr. Graham explained.

Whether or not students may have their phones out in class is a decision each individual teacher makes.

The school did not comment on any specific disciplinary measures they plan to take against the boy.