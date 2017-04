BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say a 15-year-old girl was approached by two men around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the two men drove up to the student in a yellow SUV near South Park Ave. and Louisiana St. Authorities say they then asked her if she wanted to get in the vehicle.

It is not clear what the men looked like.

Not long after this, the student reported the incident to officials at a school.

Those with any information on the incident can call Buffalo police.