School: Officials investigate threat posted by Grand Island student on Snapchat

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a threat that Grand Island school officials say a middle school student posted on Snapchat.

The school says that the unnamed student posted the threat at 6:45 a.m. Monday. It is not clear what the threat was, but the student never arrived at school.

Law enforcement officials went to the student’s home to begin their investigation.

The school was later determined to be safe and students were let off of buses like normal.

Any parents with questions can call the school district’s Superintendent at (716) 773-8800.