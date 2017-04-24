Tax department offers new app to help pay tax debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s Tax Department has introduced a new app to help people pay their tax debt.

After a soft launch of the “Quick Pay” app, more than 2,600 payments, which were worth $2.5 million, were made in the first four months.

“We’re thrilled to offer individual taxpayers this faster, simpler way to clear up a one-time tax bill or to pay a balance due,” NYS Acting Tax Commissioner Nonie Manion said. “The app was designed to appeal to those who typically have very little interaction with us. For those who conduct more business with us, we highly recommend an Online Services account for an expanded menu of free services.”

Anyone who wishes to use “Quick Pay” must provide some personal information, as well as their tax bill, audit or collection case, income execution or installment payment agreement.

More information on the new app can be found here.