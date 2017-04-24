Tax department offers new app to help pay tax debt

By Published: Updated:
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s Tax Department has introduced a new app to help people pay their tax debt.

After a soft launch of the “Quick Pay” app, more than 2,600 payments, which were worth $2.5 million, were made in the first four months.

“We’re thrilled to offer individual taxpayers this faster, simpler way to clear up a one-time tax bill or to pay a balance due,” NYS Acting Tax Commissioner Nonie Manion said. “The app was designed to appeal to those who typically have very little interaction with us. For those who conduct more business with us, we highly recommend an Online Services account for an expanded menu of free services.”

Anyone who wishes to use “Quick Pay” must provide some personal information, as well as their tax bill, audit or collection case, income execution or installment payment agreement.

More information on the new app can be found here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s