Tears for Fears, Kim Mitchell and Loverboy, Gov’t Mule will play Artpark

PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTPARK. Tears for Fears will play Artpark June 14.

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Artpark announced three more concerts for the 2017 Keybank Tuesdays in the Park series on Monday.

English pop band “Tears for Fears” will play a Wednesday show June 14. The band was scheduled to perform at Artpark in summer 2016, but had to cancel due to a family illness, Advance GA tickets are $17.

Canadian rock band Loverboy and musician Kim Mitchell will take the Artpark stage July 11 for the “Canadian Hall of Fame” show. Advance GA tickets are $12.

Jam band Gov’t Mule will play Aug. 8, joined by New Orleans funk and jazz band Galactic. Advance GA tickets are $12.

Previously announced 2017 Keybank Tuesdays in the Park series are ZZ Top with special guest Austin Hanks (June 6), Canadian Hall of Fame: Randy Bachman and 54•40 (June 20), Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot with special guest Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (June 27), Brit Floyd (July 18), Blondie & Garbage (July 25), George Thorogood and The Destroyers and 38 Special (August 1), Lynyrd Skynyrd (August 15) and Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson (August 22).

Purchase tickets online at artpark.net, tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office.

 

