Two BPS educators named Outstanding Adult Educators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo Public School district Adult Education Division teachers have been named as 2017 Outstanding Adult Educators by the New York Association Continuing/Community Education (NYACCE).

Ellen Malone, an assessment and advisement instructor for the district, and April Buday, an instructor for the Adult Education Division’s High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma program, will be honored at NYACCE’s 66th Annual NYACCE Conference in Albany on Tuesday.

Rose Maria Recchia, an ESL instructor for the Division, received Honorable Mention and will also be recognized at the awards ceremony.

Buday and Malone were named 2017 Outstanding Adult Educators through a statewide contest.

Les Leopold, director of the Adult Education Division for Buffalo Public Schools, said that the division is fortunate to have talented educators like Mallone and Buday serving students.

“Many [of our students] face a wide range of obstacles that have prevented them from succeeding in the past,” Leopold said. “Ellen and April work tirelessly on behalf of these students to ensure success.”

The Buffalo Public Schools Adult Education Division serves over 6,000 students a year and its programs are available to all Western New York residents.