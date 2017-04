RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two minors were charged with criminal mischief and petit larceny Saturday in relation to an April 10 incident.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s department, the suspects were accused of stealing a mini bike from a South State Street address and vandalizing it.

The suspects, aged 16 and 17, are both from Ripley.

Both suspects were charged with fourth degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. They were issued appearance tickets for the Town of Ripley Court.