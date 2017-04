KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Kenmore are looking for a man accused of forgery and grand larceny.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 39-year-old Tim Ward.

The pictures above and below show Ward entering and exiting a Walmart store.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts can call (716) 867-6161.