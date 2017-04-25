‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules jailed after deadly Iowa crash

The Associated Press Published:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have arrested former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor on a highway in Buchanan County on Monday night, sending both vehicles into a ditch and killing the tractor driver, whose name wasn’t released.

The crash happened on County Highway 45, about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Iowa City.

The county jail says the 35-year-old Soules was booked early Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Court records show that Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.

He starred on season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2015.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s