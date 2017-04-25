Boater safety courses to take place in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced a number of boater safety courses taking place this spring.

Boater safety courses are required for anyone seeking to operate a boat in New York. Anyone born before May 1, 1996 is exempt unless they plan to drive a personal watercraft.

Those looking to operate a personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old.

In general, participants must be at least 10 years old by the date of the course they choose, and can register at the events.

Safety courses are free to anyone between the ages of 10 and 17. Anyone 18 or older will have to pay a $10 fee.

Here are the course dates:

May 13 – Cassadaga Legion, 228 Maple Ave, Cassadaga. Students must bring a lunch.

May 20 – Southwestern Middle School, 600 Hunt Rd., Jamestown. Students must bring a lunch.

June 3 – The Lawson Center, 73 Lakeside Dr., Bemus Point. Lunch will be provided.

June 17 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, 1 N. Mullet St., Dunkirk. Students must bring a lunch.

All courses start at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.