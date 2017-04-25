Buffalo area students taking trip to learn about STEM careers

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of students from the Buffalo School of Performing Arts will be heading to Detroit to learn about what it takes to have a future at corporation which values science, technology, engineering, and math.

The students are meeting with and talking to executives and other key people at the General Motors plant in the Motor City. They have a packed few days ahead of them including heading to a cybersecurity panel, going the OnStar Command Center, and touring the Vehicle Engineering Center.

Organizers say generating attention to different fields can be enough to change the way they think about their future.

The students leave this morning, arriving in Detroit Tuesday afternoon, and will be back in the Buffalo area Thursday night.