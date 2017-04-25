Catholic Charities USA names WNY woman Volunteer of the Year

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local woman has been selected from among hundreds of thousands of Catholic Charities volunteers nationwide to receive the national organization’s top volunteerism honor.

Daisy “Estelle” Anderson, 95, has been named Catholic Charities USA’s 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

Over the last 30 years, Anderson has sewn layettes for more than 10,000 local families, creating clothing, crib linens, toys and diapers for newborns in need.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo leaders credit Anderson with bringing the Ladies of Charity Layette Program back from the brink. “It had fallen by the wayside. It’s a lot of work, and you need a lot of different things to put together for a single layette, so it had gotten very small, and she was able to develop it, build it up again,” said Sister Mary McCarrick, Diocesan Director of Catholic Charities.

“Her sewing skills are amazing and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to continue and grow the program,” Sister Mary added.

Sister Mary McCarrick joined the Ladies of Charity board Tuesday morning at the Lackawanna Food Pantry and Outreach Center to present Anderson with a certificate recognizing her achievement, as well as a donation to the Ladies of Charity group to help support their continuing work with the Layette Program.

For her part, Anderson says she was shocked to learn she had been selected for the national honor. “I didn’t realize what I had done was so important. But I knew it was a service that was needed,” she told News 4.

Anderson, who started volunteering with the Ladies of Charity after retiring as a teacher, will soon be heading to Houston for the Catholic Charities USA national convention and she’ll be featured in the organization’s national publication.

The Catholic Charities USA Volunteer of the Year Award is given to an individual who embodies the mission of CCUSA, provides critical services to those in need, advocates for justice in social structures, and calls the entire Church and other people of good will to do the same, the organization said in a news release about Anderson’s achievement.

Anderson is the only person from Western New York to ever receive the national honor.

Anderson told News 4 her work honors her mother’s legacy of giving to the community. “My mother organized the NAACP in Terra Haute, Indiana, and she got the city to build a colored orphanage,” she explained.

Anderson says she comes from a very giving family, with members known for their long lives. “I had a brother who was 102,” she said.

Now 95 years old herself, Anderson says she feels great, and she believes she has a lot of service left in her. “I know the Ladies of Charity has been a very important part of my life since I retired years ago, and I just hope others will become interested,” she said.

The Ladies of Charity group is looking for more volunteers and donations to continue their work in the community.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help the layette program, you can call (716) 895-4001.