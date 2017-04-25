Coast Guard rescues boats headed toward brink of Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called out Monday night to rescue two boats headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls.

The rescue call came in at about 7:30 p.m. from a man on Cayuga Island who spotted them floating near the American Falls past the North Grand Island Bridge.

The Coast Guard contacted the Erie County Sheriff’s department, which launched its rescue helicopter as a precaution.

The Coast Guard was able to reach both boats and tow them to shore. There’s no word on how many people were on the boats.