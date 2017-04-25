Coast Guard rescues boats headed toward brink of Falls

News 4 Staff Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called out Monday night to rescue two boats headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls.

The rescue call came in at about 7:30 p.m. from a man on Cayuga Island who spotted them floating near the American Falls past the North Grand Island Bridge.

The Coast Guard contacted the Erie County Sheriff’s department, which launched its rescue helicopter as a precaution.

The Coast Guard was able to reach both boats and tow them to shore. There’s no word on how many people were on the boats.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s