MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The founder of the Medina Railroad Museum has passed away, the museum announced Tuesday.

Marty Phelps passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. He had been battling cancer.

“Marty was the driving force behind the museum in Medina and his passion for preserving our railroad heritage will be missed by all,” the Western New York Railway Historical Society wrote on Facebook.