Judge demands second mental health exam for man charged with sexually abusing nursing home resident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A convicted sex offender accused of molesting a fellow Buffalo nursing home resident was in court Tuesday.

A judge ordered 62-year-old Thomas Moore to take another mental health exam.

Moore’s attorney said that the last mental health exam Moore took determined that he was incapable of standing trial. By law, an individual needs two forensic exams to prove that they are not capable of standing trial.

Moore is a level 3 sex offender. He was convicted of sexually assaulting several women over the past 20 years.

He’s facing charges for sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a disabled person.

Investigators say he molested a fellow resident of the Waterfront Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in January.