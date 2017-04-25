Judge demands second mental health exam for man charged with sexually abusing nursing home resident

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A convicted sex offender accused of molesting a fellow Buffalo nursing home resident was in court Tuesday.

A judge ordered 62-year-old Thomas Moore to take another mental health exam.

Moore’s attorney said that the last mental health exam Moore took determined that he was incapable of standing trial. By law, an individual needs two forensic exams to prove that they are not capable of standing trial.

Moore is a level 3 sex offender. He was convicted of sexually assaulting several women over the past 20 years.

He’s facing charges for sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a disabled person.

Investigators say he molested a fellow resident of the Waterfront Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in January.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s