Man accused of killing mom being brought back from PA to face charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past Thursday, authorities say Wayne Kozak, 48, killed his 79-year-old mother in the Eden home they share.

According to officials, Mary Louise Kozak had been fatally shot and was found just before 4 p.m.

Eden Police Chief Mike Felschow said the incident was Eden’s first murder in more than 30 years.

Later that night, Wayne was found at a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania. After a judge signed a warrant, police in Pennsylvania came into Wayne’s room and took him into custody.

On Tuesday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said Wayne waived extradition proceedings and will be brought back to western New York to face charges.