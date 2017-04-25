New details in skydiving death investigation

Related Coverage Skydiver killed in accident in Orleans County

BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB)- 30-year-old Erick Miller was an experienced skydiver.

The Army veteran died Saturday following a sport jump in Barre. The accident is being investigated by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the FAA.

“The FAA, they’re going to bring in some experts. They’re going to analyze the equipment, they’re going to analyze the photographs of the scene,” Orleans County Undersheriff Christopher Bourke told News 4.

Bourke said Miller’s main parachute deployed, by may have deployed improperly.

“The chute was disconnected from the victim but it was very close to the victim,” he explained.

“The theory is that he disconnected too late and the question is why. Why did he disconnect so late, because the chute should have been several hundred yards from him. It was approximately 30 feet from him.”

Miller’s reserve parachute didn’t deploy at all according to investigators.

According to data from the U.S. Parachute Association, you have less than a .01 percent chance of dying while skydiving.

UPSA Director of the Safety and Training, Jim Crouch, said the sport is becoming safer and safer.

2009 was the safest recent year on record, with just 16 deaths out of an estimated 30 million jumps.

Equipment is something jumpers are trained to check multiple times.

“Typically they would either pack the parachute themselves or have a packer pack the parachute for them, but either way the system gets a check, a look over before it’s put on and then after it’s put on and adjusted everything is checked again to make sure all the handles are accessible and all the straps are adjusted properly,” Crouch said.

Equipment is then supposed to be checked a third time, on the plane.

Miller, who was also an instructor with Western New York Sky Diving Club, was participating in a sport jump with a friend.

Bourke told News 4 the pair reportedly engaged in a buddy-check of their equipment. He said as part of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing and possibly re-interviewing witnesses.

Reserve chutes are supposed to be inspected every 6 months by a certified FAA rigger. The FAA investigation into Miller’s death will also look at if that occurred or not.

Miller is described as a “selfless & caring person who loved adventure,” according to his obituary. He leaves behind a wife, a large extended family, and close friends at the Western New York Sky Diving Club.