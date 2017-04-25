Niagara Falls to hold Arbor Week, Earth Day events

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls will celebrate Arbor Week and Earth Day with a week-long series of events starting Friday.

The events will kick off 1:30 p.m. April 28 (Arbor Day) with a tree planting in front of Gaskill Preparatory, 910 Hyde Park Blvd. To extend Arbor Day into a whole week, more tree plantings will take place at every city school through May 5.

Other events celebrating Arbor Day and Earth Day (April 22) will be held Saturday at Hyde Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., respectively.

To celebrate Arbor Day, residents are also invited to help the Department of Parks and Public Works to pot city trees at the city nursery starting at 9 a.m. Crews will provide instruction and demonstrations to families to plant seedlings, and participants will be given a complimentary tree to plant in their yard. The city nursery is located on on Robbins Drive behind the Niagara Falls Ice Pavilion.

The city’s second annual BioBlitz in honor of Earth Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyde Park Golf Course (4343 Porter Road). BioBlitz is a species counting competition which invites participants to count animal and plant species on the golf course. Participants are asked to bring a writing utensil, wear weather appropriate clothing, and encouraged to bring a camera.

Participants are also invited to help with the planting of two trees along the golf course and to meet with members of the Niagara Falls S.W.E.E.T. Program to learn more about recycling.

The event is organized by Audubon International to raise awareness about the environmental value of habitats supported by golf courses.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Arbor Day into Arbor Week as we continue to encourage even our youngest residents to help make the city of Niagara Falls a little greener,” Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster said.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Parks and Public Works, (716)286-4840.

Other tree plantings at city schools are as follows:

Monday, May 1

12 p.m. – Maple Avenue School, 952 Maple Ave.

1:30 p.m. – Henry J. Kalfas Magnet School, 1730 Beech Ave.

Tuesday, May 2

12 p.m. – Community Education Center, 6040 Lindbergh Ave.

1:00 p.m. – Cataract Elementary School, 6431 Girard Ave.

Wednesday May 3

12 p.m. – Henry F. Abate, 1625 Lockport St.

1:30 p.m. – Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St.

Thursday, May 4

12 p.m. – 79th Street School, 551 79th St.

1:30 p.m.- LaSalle Preparatory School, 7436 Buffalo Ave.

Friday, May 5

12 p.m. – Hyde Park School, 1620 Hyde Park Blvd.

1:30 p.m. Geraldine J. Mann School, 1330 95th St.