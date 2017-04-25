Orchard Park man accused of driving while on drugs, leaving property damage accident

By Published:
David Schaefer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man is facing charges after Orchard Park police say he left the scene of a property damage accident while impaired by drugs.

David Schaefer, 31, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane, and unlicensed operation of a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Orchard Park police responded to a report of a vehicle with its four-way flashers on parked on South Buffalo Street and partially blocking the intersection around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Schaefer, the operator, was located walking on North Buffalo Street. An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been involved in a property damage accident on South Buffalo Street.

Schaefer was held in lieu of $100 bail.

