Orchard Park shoplifting suspects get additional charges after flooding cells

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y, (WIVB) – Two people are facing multiple charges after being arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s in Quaker Crossing Plaza.

Shawn Brill, 26, of Colden, and Casey Mann, 34, of Buffalo, were stopped by Orchard Park police Monday afternoon after police received a call of two shoplifters at the Kohl’s location. Brill and Mann were identified as the shoplifters by store security and video and charged with petit larceny and fifth degree possession of stolen property for taking $240 of jewelry and clothing.

Mann was also charged with five counts of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after five different types of pills were found without prescriptions in her possession.

Both suspects were taken to the Orchard Park police station, where police say they became belligerent.

According to police reports, Mann fought with an officer, pushing and attempting to punch the officer. She then took a shirt she was wearing and plugged the toilet in the female cell and continued to flush it, causing it to overflow. The water caused damage to the room below.

Mann was additionally charged with fourth degree criminal mischief, second degree obstruction, and harassment.

Brill also plugged the toilet in his cell with a shirt and continued to flush it, causing water to floor the male cell area. He was charged with second degree obstructing governmental administration.

Brill was sent to the Erie County Holding Center.

Mann was taken to Erie County Medical Center after injuring her hand while repeatedly punching the female cell door.

Both are expected to return to court Tuesday night.