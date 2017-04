SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sir Paul McCartney is bringing his “One on One” tour to Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome.

The former Beatle and rock legend will play a show Sept. 23 at the Dome, his first ever in Syracuse.

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. May 1.

McCartney’s “One on One” tour started April 13, where McCartney gave his first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since The Beatles last performed it in 1965.

The tour is currently running in Japan.