Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Labatt USA to unveil plans for Cobblestone District building Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pegula Sports and Entertainment and Labatt USA will hold a press conference tomorrow to discuss plans to develop a five-story industrial building in the Cobblestone District.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alumni Plaza outside of the Keybank Center.

Expected to speak are Russ Brandon, Pegula Sports and Entertainment managing partner and president, Kris Sirchio, North American Breweries CEO, and Glen Tibbits, Labatt USA general manager. Buffalo mayor Hon. Byron Brown and other government representatives are also expected to attend.

The Pegula firm acquired 79 Perry St., last year. The 79,030 sq. ft. building was built in 1914 as the Peerless Mill Supply Co.

It’s located across from the Keybank Center at the corner of Perry and Illinios Streets.