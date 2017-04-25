Prominent pop artist Marisol leaves entire estate to Albright-Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the most significant pop artists of the 1960s bequeathed her entire estate to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the museum director revealed Tuesday.

Marisol (Maria Sol Escobar) died in 2016 after a 60-year career, in which she was known as one of the most prominent artists of her generation, Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin director of the Albright-Knox Gallery, said.

“Marisol helped define the 1960s through her innovative and groundbreaking work,” Sirén said.

The Albright-Knox was the first museum to acquire the French-born artist’s work. The museum purchased Marisol’s “The Generals” sculpture from her solo show at the Stable Gallery in New York and her “Baby Girl” sculpture in 1964.

Marisol’s bequest to the museum includes more than 100 sculptures spanning the length of her career, more than 150 works on paper, thousands of photographs and slides, and a small group of works by other artists that she had collected. It also includes her archive, library, studies, tools, and New York loft apartment.

“With this bequest, the Albright-Knox now holds the world’s most significant collection of Marisol’s work,” a statement from the museum read.

Tom Hyde, chairman of the Albright-Knox board of directors, said that the museum has long sought to establish relationships with artists just beginning their careers.

“Marisol’s generous gift shows how deeply she valued that relationship,” Hyde said.

The museum will soon begin the process of cataloging and photographing Marisol’s bequest, and will make pictures of the artwork available on the Albright-Knox’s website. When the museum completes its expansion project, it will incorporate a gallery named in Marisol’s honor.