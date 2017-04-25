Reel Big Fish to play in Franklinville

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Reel Big Fish is coming to The Woods at Bear Creek for what’s being billed as a day of “ska, craft beer, and good times” on their

The ska band will be joined by reggae/rock band The Expendables, punk rock band The Queers, and surf reggae ska band Tunnel Vision for their “The Beer Run” event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The event will also include tastings from local breweries, lectures, and drinking games.

Tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. April 28 and are available at The Woods at Bear Creek, The Rapids Theatre Box office, http://www.ticketfly.com, or by calling 877-435-9849.