Rep. Collins, Niagara County officials inspect property damage along lakeshore

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Chris Collins and Niagara County officials inspected property damage along the Lake Ontario shoreline Tuesday morning.

The lake is higher than it has been in 40 years, and is expected to rise another foot by May 14.

While flooding has been minimal so far, experts worry it will get worse and possibly require evacuations.

Congressman Collins blames the problem on the International Joint Commission.

“We’re going to see this shoreline continue to erode in ever-increasing fashion, and we’re seeing this just four months after President Obama signed this into law,” Collins said. “It’s going to affect the property owners, the values of the homes.”

Last weekend, some local agencies worked to prepare for the rising waters, distributing sandbags while telling residents to keep a close eye on the water conditions.

Niagara County residents can request sandbags for their properties by calling the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.