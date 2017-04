WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A huge sinkhole opened up in the driveway of a family’s home in Allegany County and swallowed their car.

The picture below was taken by Bob Toney of the Wellsville Daily Reporter. He says his stepson’s car fell in the hole after last Thursday’s heavy rains, and had to be towed out.

No one was inside the car at the time of the incident.