TOWN OF FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say that some Friday fires in Cattaraugus County were intentionally started.

According to authorities, a seasonal camp and two house trailers were destroyed by fire on Huyck Rd. in the Town of Farmersville.

Damage was estimated at $50,000 as State Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Troopers at (716) 353-4029.