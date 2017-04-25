Teen who helped start fatal Lockport fire sentenced to probation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teenager involved in the fatal Lockport fire from last summer was sentenced to one year of probation.

The 14-year-old, who remains unnamed, faced a slew of charges, including criminally negligent homicide. He only admitted to two crimes — arson and burglary.

More than 36 hours were spent fighting the fire at the HTI tire plant in August. The blaze resulted in the death of another 14-year-old, the teen’s friend Joseph Phillips.

Phillips and the other teen snuck into the building and sparked a number of fires there, but Phillips could not escape once the flames escalated.

Following a suicide attempt, the teen was placed into psychiatric care at ECMC. As part of his sentence, the teen must be in inpatient care.

